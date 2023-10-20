Global football icon Ronaldinho cheers-up Fanfare fans

Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho recently visited Bangladesh for "Magical Night," an event held at a five-star hotel in the city on Tuesday. The event was organized by Fanfare, Bangladesh's first social commerce platform.Ronaldinho showcased his renowned ball skills to an enthusiastic crowd of football fans in attendance. As one of the most popular players in the world, Ronaldinho has many admirers in Bangladesh.During the event sponsored by Fanfare, Ronaldinho gave away autographed jerseys and footballs to selected Fanfare app users.The merchandise was handed over by Managing Director of Fanfare Bangladesh, MD Rajib Hossain, and Chief Strategy Officer, Shawkat Ahmed Siddique.In a statement, Hossain said Ronaldinho's visit marks a significant occasion for Bangladesh's football community. He expressed Fanfare's openness to future collaborations with football enthusiasts.The event aimed to connect with football fans in Bangladesh who admire Brazilian football. The social commerce platform, which has nearly one million regular video content creators, aims to provide a new avenue for users to share videos.The Fanfare app allows users to earn points for high-quality video shares, which can be redeemed for discounts on online shopping of up to 80 per cent. The app also features contests across different categories where users can participate to win prizes.According to Fanfare, an upcoming contest on the app will offer Ronaldinho's autographed merchandise as prizes. The app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.