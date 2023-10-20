Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Global football icon Ronaldinho cheers-up Fanfare fans

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Observer Desk

Global football icon Ronaldinho cheers-up Fanfare fans

Global football icon Ronaldinho cheers-up Fanfare fans

Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho recently visited Bangladesh for "Magical Night," an event held at a five-star hotel in the city on Tuesday. The event was organized by Fanfare, Bangladesh's first social commerce platform.

Ronaldinho showcased his renowned ball skills to an enthusiastic crowd of football fans in attendance. As one of the most popular players in the world, Ronaldinho has many admirers in Bangladesh.

During the event sponsored by Fanfare, Ronaldinho gave away autographed jerseys and footballs to selected Fanfare app users.

 The merchandise was handed over by Managing Director of Fanfare Bangladesh, MD Rajib Hossain, and Chief Strategy Officer, Shawkat Ahmed Siddique.  

In a statement, Hossain said Ronaldinho's visit marks a significant occasion for Bangladesh's football community. He expressed Fanfare's openness to future collaborations with football enthusiasts.

The event aimed to connect with football fans in Bangladesh who admire Brazilian football. The social commerce platform, which has nearly one million regular video content creators, aims to provide a new avenue for users to share videos.

The Fanfare app allows users to earn points for high-quality video shares, which can be redeemed for discounts on online shopping of up to 80 per cent. The app also features contests across different categories where users can participate to win prizes.  

According to Fanfare, an upcoming contest on the app will offer Ronaldinho's autographed merchandise as prizes. The app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Unidentified man’s body found in Sylhet
900 youths to get jobs in Rajshahi
Dump Truck, easy-bike collision leaves 4 dead in Kishoreganj
Global football icon Ronaldinho cheers-up Fanfare fans
Dope Test Policy likely to be renamed Drug Abuse Test Policy
BNP will see its destruction from Oct 28: Hasan
Shamsul appeals to SC challenging his death sentence awarded by ICT
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft