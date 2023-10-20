Video
Dope Test Policy likely to be renamed Drug Abuse Test Policy

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

The government is likely to amend some provisions of the existing 'Dope Test Policy' for the civil servants including its name. New name would be made as 'Drug Abuse Test Policy' and the government officials and employees would be tested whenever the authority suspects anyone as a drug abuser.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held on Wednesday with its Chairman and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque in the chair.

While briefing media after the meeting, Mozammel said the decision of changing the name of the policy and provisions was taken as the existing policy is not covering all the relevant issues.

"Earlier, the dope test was conducted during the entrance in the civil service. It was the provision. But, there are some exceptions. Dope test finds negative if it's done after 72 hours of consuming drugs. So, the government is planning to test the officials and employees whenever they will be suspected," the Minister said, adding that everyone will be taken under the policy and tested for dope while in service.

Regarding cyber crime being committed from abroad, Mozammel said, "Some people have been spreading rumours and fake information staying abroad. But, unfortunately we are unable to resist them. The National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), a national-level intelligence agency, have been asked to give counter reply of the rumours and publish the actual facts."

The NTMC, a national-level intelligence agency of Bangladesh responsible for monitoring, collecting, and recording information and communication data and responsible for the interception of electronic communication such as phone calls, emails, and social media accounts.




