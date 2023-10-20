BNP will see its destruction from Oct 28: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP will start seeing its final destruction after October 28 as the party declared the dateline for government's resignation."It's not the government, but BNP's days of final reckoning will begin on October 28 and they will have to go for post-poll movement soon," the minister said.Dr Hasan said this at a function arranged to distribute scholarships among meritorious children of members of Sub-Editors Council at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) auditorium here.Pointing out recent dateline declared by BNP Secretary General for resignation of the government by October 28, the minister said, people actually want to know when BNP's final movement would begin.Few days ago the BNP leader told that the final game will be held in October. Later, he shifted the date saying it will begin after puja. Yesterday he again told that BNP will hold rally on October 28 for toppling the government, the information minister noted.BNP has been giving such threat of movement for the last 15 years. But the reality is that the countrymen have no involvement with their movement," Hasan said.AL national committee member Advocate Boloram Poddar and Power Cell director general engineer Mohammad Hossain addressed the function as special guests with president of sub editors' council Mamun Farazi in the chair. Its general secretary Abul Hasan Ridoy conducted it.About two rallies of AL and BNP which were held yesterday, Hasan Mahmud said the two rallies were held peacefully in the city and the distance of the rallies was only two kilometers. But there was no conflict in Dhaka city centering the rallies, which should be prevailed, he added.Condemning air strike in a Gaza hospital the minister said Bangladesh along with the global community vehemently protested such barbaric act.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her solidarity with Palestine people from the very beginning, he said adding "as the information minister I also protested the attack and Bangladesh foreign ministry has issued statement on this issue on Wednesday." Hasan Mahmud said, BNP leaders remained silent when innocent Palestinians and children are being killed like birds. They are busy with Khaleda Zia's health issue and Tarique Rahman's punishment."It's really regretful," Hasan said adding "BNP is silent on Palestine issue in fear of annoying their foreign boss."The information minister said BNP and Jamaat become extreme Muslims when poll comes. But, BNP and Jamaat are not concerned about the real problem of Muslims. They are actually taking side in favour of Israel, brutality and war crimes, he added.Later, Dr Hasan handed over crests among the students. �BSS