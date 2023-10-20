Shamsul appeals to SC challenging his death sentence awarded by ICT

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday fixed November 7 for delivering verdict on an appeal filed by Shamsul Haque challenging his death sentence awarded for his crime during Liberation War.The Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan set the date after concluding hearing on the appeal from the both prosecution and defence in the case.Attorney General AM Amin Uddin argued for upholding the tribunal verdict while defence counsel SM Shahjahan sought acquittal of his client.According to the case documents, Shamsul Haque was charged with crimes like murder, mass murder, detention, kidnapping, torture and robbery during the Liberation War.On July 18, 2016 International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) awarded death sentence to Shamsul Haque alias Badar Bhai of Jamalpur.Later, Shamsul filed appeal with the Supreme Court against the tribunal verdict seeking acquittal in connection with the case.The apex court started hearing on the appeal on July 12 this year and after concluding hearing on Wednesday fixed November 7 for delivering the verdict.