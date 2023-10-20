Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor

A delegation of Japan paid a courtesy call on Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Thursday.The meeting was held on the 6th floor at the seminar hall of Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan-2, said a press release.During the meeting, various issues including waterlogging, air pollution, noise pollution, mosquito control, health sector, cleanliness, development of traffic system came up for discussion.They expressed hope to work together on the development of the overall issues, added the release.Later, the delegation visited the exhibition of paintings by 77 artists organized on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 77th birthday. �UNB