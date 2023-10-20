Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

A delegation of Japan paid a courtesy call on Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Thursday.

The meeting was held on the 6th floor at the seminar hall of Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan-2, said a press release.

During the meeting, various issues including waterlogging, air pollution, noise pollution, mosquito control, health sector, cleanliness, development of traffic system came up for discussion.

They expressed hope to work together on the development of the overall issues, added the release.

Later, the delegation visited the exhibition of paintings by 77 artists organized on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 77th birthday.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Unidentified man’s body found in Sylhet
900 youths to get jobs in Rajshahi
Dump Truck, easy-bike collision leaves 4 dead in Kishoreganj
Global football icon Ronaldinho cheers-up Fanfare fans
Dope Test Policy likely to be renamed Drug Abuse Test Policy
BNP will see its destruction from Oct 28: Hasan
Shamsul appeals to SC challenging his death sentence awarded by ICT
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft