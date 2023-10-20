Video
Home City News

Sheikh Russell Shishu Park opens for public in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

RAJSHAHI, Oct 19: The newly established Sheikh Russel Shishu Park has been opened for amusement of the public in general in the city on Wednesday.

Initiated by Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), the park was established on 2.14 acres of land in Chhotobangram area at a cost of around Tk 11.33 crore.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the park marking the 60th birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said there are various modern rides including bridge, open stage, walk ways, artificial hill and full-proof security in the park.

"We had formulated a time-fitting design to give an eye-catching and attractive look to the park," he said, adding the Rajshahi people will get a new architectural view in the park from now on.

He also said the park will contribute a lot towards physical and mental development of children, benefiting people of all ages.

Liton said the park has been constructed as part of RCC's Tk 2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City'.

Under the mega project, the RCC is going to construct five more flyovers as soon as possible with the main thrust of overall development of the metropolis through freeing it from traffic congestion.
Recently, the city corporation has taken a Tk 1175.52-crore project for construction of the flyovers and 19 infrastructures.    �BSS




