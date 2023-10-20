Video
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:24 PM
Home City News

Couple gets life term for killing woman in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

SYLHET, Oct 19: A court here on Thursday sentenced a man and his wife to life term imprisonment for murdering a woman in Jaintiapur in Sylhet in 2021.

Senior Session Judge Moshiur Rahman handed down the verdict to Abdul Karim, 39, and his wife Shirin Begum, 31. They were the residents at Farfara village in Jaintiapur Upazila.

The court also fined Abdul Karim Tk 10,000.

According to the prosecution story, on September 23 in 2021 convict Abdul Karim stabbed his step brother's wife Sonara Begum to death over land dispute at their house at the village.

Testifying witnesses and evidences the court gave the order, said Public Prosecutor advocate Nizam Uddin.     �BSS




