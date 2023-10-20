Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Address Dhaka’s perilous air quality  

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Dhaka's air pollution problem is not new; it has plagued the city for years, worsening during the winter months and improving slightly during the monsoon season. The time has come for urgent and comprehensive action.

The AQI, which measures the cleanliness or pollution of a city's air, is not just a number but a reflection of the lives of millions of residents.  Levels between 151 and 200 are unhealthy, above 200 is very unhealthy, and 301 or more is hazardous. Dhaka consistently ranks high, posing severe health risks. The AQI monitors various pollutants, including particulate matter, NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone, revealing alarming results.

The time for change is now. We must acknowledge that clean air is a fundamental human right. It is the responsibility of governments, industries, and individuals to take steps to mitigate this crisis.

Dhaka deserves better, and its residents deserve to breathe clean, safe air. Let us use this alarming revelation as a catalyst for change. We must act swiftly to combat this silent but deadly menace and prioritize the health and well-being of the people who call Dhaka home.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Address Dhaka’s perilous air quality  
Urgent actions needed to curb rising CO2 emissions
Restrict late night calls
Humanity ceases to exist in Gaza
World should be free of N-bombs
Dialogue may find a way for fair polls
Ensure clarity in our recruitment system
Justice for Sagar-Runi duo yet once more delayed, denied


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft