Address Dhaka’s perilous air quality  

Dear SirDhaka's air pollution problem is not new; it has plagued the city for years, worsening during the winter months and improving slightly during the monsoon season. The time has come for urgent and comprehensive action.The AQI, which measures the cleanliness or pollution of a city's air, is not just a number but a reflection of the lives of millions of residents. Levels between 151 and 200 are unhealthy, above 200 is very unhealthy, and 301 or more is hazardous. Dhaka consistently ranks high, posing severe health risks. The AQI monitors various pollutants, including particulate matter, NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone, revealing alarming results.The time for change is now. We must acknowledge that clean air is a fundamental human right. It is the responsibility of governments, industries, and individuals to take steps to mitigate this crisis.Dhaka deserves better, and its residents deserve to breathe clean, safe air. Let us use this alarming revelation as a catalyst for change. We must act swiftly to combat this silent but deadly menace and prioritize the health and well-being of the people who call Dhaka home.Adnan Anan SikderStudent, Department of CSE, East West University