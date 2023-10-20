Urgent actions needed to curb rising CO2 emissions

As the world grapples with pressing challenges of climate change, a depressing reality emerges: global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are on track to reach a disheartening all-time high in 2023, with a projected increase by 1 percent. And a calamitous forecasting, revealed by a renowned climate scientist paints a grim picture of our collective failure to address the climate crisis given the urgency it demands.The naked truth is that carbon pollution must be nearly halved within this decade to achieve global targets aimed at averting catastrophic climate consequences. Instead, we find ourselves in a situation where CO2 emissions are expected to rise between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, defying the 5 percent reduction that was anticipated for this year. The daunting question that arises, however, is whether emissions will ever decline if we do not act decisively.According to these preliminary figures highlight the immense challenge of curbing emissions fast enough to align with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. That said - surpassing this threshold risks triggering irreversible and perilous climate tipping points, with far-reaching consequences for the planet.However, while there is much optimism linked to growing popularity of cleaner energy technologies and prevalent usage of electric cars, it is upsetting that transiting from fossil fuels is not occurring at the desired pace. Fossil fuels should be giving way to cleaner, sustainable energy sources, but this shift remains disappointingly elusive.The International Energy Agency's earlier prediction that global demand for oil, gas, and coal would peak this decade due to rapid development of cleaner energy alternatives was promising. However, the agency has also warned of the adverse effects of increased fossil fuel investments and stubbornly high emissions in the post-pandemic economic recovery, exacerbated by the energy crisis linked to global conflicts and geo-political tensions.Repeated failures to bend carbon emissions curve raises troubling questions. While there were hopeful moments in the past when it seemed that emissions might have peaked, such as during the pandemic-induced global slowdown in 2019, we are once again confronted with the harsh reality of rising emissions.It is essential to recognize that the transition to clean energy is just one side of the coin. The other undeniable side is shifting away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Without addressing both facets with equal vigour, we will remain stuck in this cycle of increasing emissions.Last but not the least - the world must unite, not only to adopt and promote clean energy but also in transitioning away from fossil fuels, to save and protect our planet for future generations.