Safeguard small-scale growers to ensure nutrition and food security

Ironically, Bangladesh sees about 1.45 crore tonsof annual wastage of food - a quantity that could feed about 16 crore people for 3 months as per data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and the United Nations. In Bangladesh, the food sector itself is a major emitter of greenhouse gas (GHG). Though 0.45% of the global GHG emission is quite insignificant on Bangladesh's part, the sector should start moving towards clean energy reducing any more impacts on the environment.The food sector is also a major consumer of freshwater, being susceptible to water crises while increasing the crises through unsustainable practices.

Bangladesh is being hit with climatic disasters every year.Heatwaves, cyclones, floods, and unpredictable rainfallsare most severely impacting marginalizedcommunities.These communities include the country'sfood growers - farmers, fishers, herders, etc. comprising around 41% of the total population of Bangladesh.Most harshly impacted are the rural women who playa crucial role in farming, fishing, food processing, management and so on - yet are not recognized, and deprived of basic social benefits, and security.The disasters are changing geographical features and negatively affecting agricultural production adding more to the food insecurity.Moreover, the inflationary pressures and price hikes in Bangladesh have caused poor households to reduce their food intake and lowertheir standard of living, according to a study by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM). 90% of the people surveyed have been found to have changed their food habits, many reducing their intake of fish, meat and egg and cutting expenditure in other sectors of life like medicine and education. United Nations agencies' study estimates that 52.7 million people in the country are facing severe to moderate levels of food insecurity.Lands areimpacted byincreased droughts and floods,leading people to point fingers at polluters whohave and are continuing to instigate climate change, at the same time alsoto question current water governance - how water is being used, and why places are struggling with its overflow or scarcity.Again, when rural communities are deprived of ownership over land, water or other natural resources, and benefits go to profit-centric extractive industrial modalities - food quality degrades, prices go higher,and benefits go to the hands of few increasinginequality, reinforcing thevicious circle of poverty.Growers are falling into debt and are found leaving the food sector due to such insecurities.In short, being unable to protect the lives and livelihoods of traditional and small-scale growerswill putBangladesh in danger of nutrition deficiency. The natural resilience of growers'communities will break, and the food system will fall more vulnerable to climate change.Adding to that, a fair food value chain, with fair wages and fair prices must be established. Women of grower communities who suffer many layers of marginalization should get equitable access to land, seeds, finance, information, and decision-making platforms.Extensive and coherent reforms are required from the field to feed, in terms of energy and water efficiency, land and natural resource rights.Setting up Sustainability from Seed to Feed: Provide equitable ownership over natural resources to small-scale farmers, fishers, food producers, and indigenous communities' forsustainable use of resources and climate resilience. Create pathways for the food growers to access reducedprices of agricultural inputs, support for energy transition, and market linkage. Reduce stress on water sources through integrated management of water; transboundary management of rivers should be readdressed through evolving relations and updating treaties with neighboring countries to save rivers. Identify and promote local practices like vermicompost production, food banks, seed banks etc.; inspire organic farming, promote local varieties in crops,revive crop rotation methods and more. Reform food distribution channels, minimizing middlemen that increase the price of food, lowering quality and polluting the environment; Address the food waste issue and its management; Develop food sovereignty by investing in local goods. Embrace the grower communities under proper loss and damage compensation mechanisms. Create supplementary social safety nets to reduce poverty and increase access to nutritious food for all that also inlocalcultures, guaranteeing proper nutrition intake among women and children in rural communities.More discussionsand awareness for sustainable food systemsare required. For a secure food future in Bangladesh, empowered traditional food producers, including women, from production to consumption is key.The writer works in the Climate Justice and Natural Resource Rights portfolio at Oxfam in Bangladesh