Israel-Palestine Conflict: The human toll and paths towards peace

The backdrop involves longstanding tensions between Israel and Hamas, which seized control of Gaza in 2007 after winning a democratic election. Considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US, UK, and other nations, Hamas is committed to Israel's destruction and has launched periodic rocket attacks. Israel, along with Egypt, imposed a blockade on Gaza aimed at containing Hamas by restricting goods and travel. While Israel asserts this helps prevent weapons smuggling, Palestinians view the blockade as collective punishment inflicting dire humanitarian conditions.





The recent escalation in violence between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza has inflicted immense suffering on civilians on both sides. As of October 18, 2023, over 2,700 Palestinians and some 1,400 Israelis have been killed, with thousands more wounded.In Gaza, residents face severe shortages of basic necessities like food, water, and electricity. With nowhere to take refuge amid the bombings, parents agonize over the safety of their children. Many families have lost their homes and all their belongings. Doctors in overcrowded hospitals struggle to treat the wounded with scarce medical supplies. Funeral processions proceed endlessly as despair prevails. In Israel, civilians rush to shelters during frequent rocket attacks. The wail of sirens punctuates daily life, as parents comfort terrified children. Families mourn loved ones lost in the attacks, which have reached deeper into Israeli cities than ever before.The 11-day war started on October 7 when the militant group Hamas launched a major barrage of rockets at Israeli cities in what they termed a "preemptive attack." Israel responded with airstrikes targeting Hamas military infrastructure in the densely populated Gaza Strip. Israel asserts it gives advance warning before attacks to minimize civilian casualties. However, the recent blast at a Gaza hospital, which Hamas attributed to an Israeli strike and Israel blamed on a misfired Palestinian rocket, further intensified the conflict. Over 500 were reportedly killed in the explosion, including patients and medical staff. Both sides exchanged accusations over responsibility as the shocking incident spurred international outrage.Recent factors may have motivated Hamas to initiate attacks at this time. These include tensions over Israeli restrictions on the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a site sacred to Muslims. Hamas may also be seeking to gain leverage to press for the release of Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel.As casualties mount, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis have gained urgency. The international community is divided, with Western nations condemning Hamas while powers like Russia and China declining to assign blame. US President Joe Biden is engaged in shuttle diplomacy, meeting with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to prevent regional escalation and facilitate humanitarian aid. However, decades of failed negotiations have eroded trust.While world leaders grapple with the complexities of the conflict, the collective plea of ordinary civilians on both sides remains a powerful testament to our shared humanity. Behind the politics and violence are parents who want their children to live in peace, doctors who want to save lives, and people who seek only to live without fear. This common desire transcends divides.There are no simple solutions after years of tension, but paths toward peace rest on addressing core grievances. For the blockade on Gaza to be lifted, the rocket attacks must cease. For the attacks to stop, Gaza's isolation must end. Finding this equilibrium requires gradual trust-building measures. These could include easing some restrictions in exchange for calm, establishing international monitors to build confidence, and creating safe corridors for humanitarian aid.Certain fundamental principles could guide the peace process. First, the dialogue must include not just Israel and Hamas, but also the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, which retains international legitimacy. Second, good-faith negotiations should have the long-term goal of a two-state solution that upholds the human rights and dignity of all people. Third, the preservation of civilian lives should take priority over partisan politics and posturing. And fourth, humanitarian and civil society initiatives that build connections between ordinary Israelis and Palestinians can create public pressure for peace.While the path forward remains daunting, urgent dialogue paired with compassion is vital. International mediation focused on addressing core grievances, granting civilians access to humanitarian aid, and building trust through incremental steps offers hope. With a ceasefire, the long process of reconciliation and compromise can commence. But it must begin with the collective cry of those seeking life, family, and future rising above the din of war. Their voices remind us that beyond the painful complexities, we share simple human dreams - and that hope can prevail over hatred. The lives of millions hang in the balance.The writer is a Sub-editor, the Daily observer