Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondents

Abul Bachhet Helal
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Abul Bachhet Helal, six times elected chairman of Hazirhat Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 80.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Thursday morning. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard.
His death was condoled by local MP Major (Rtd) Abdul Mannan, Hazirhat Upakul Government College Principal Professor Md Zakir Hossain, Upazila Awami League President and Hazirhat Union Chairman Md Nizam Uddin, and Kamalnagar Press Club President MA Mazid.

He was founding member of  Hazirhat Upakul Government College.

He left behind his wife, two sons and two daughters to mourn his death.

Md Haque
PIROJPUR: Md Haque, freedom fighter and social worker of Sutiakhati Village in  Nesarabad Upazila of the district, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 73.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.

Upazila Nirbahi officer Md Mahabob Ullah Mazumder along with police forces gave him gourd of honour on the Chan Mia High School premises. Later on, he was buried in his family graveyard.

He left behind his wife, three daughters, two sons, relatives, and well-wishers to mourn his death.



