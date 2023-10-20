Nine minors drown in seven districts

Nine minor children drowned in separate incidents in seven districts- Gaibandha, Narayanganj, Kurigram, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Bogura and Chattogram, in four days.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The incident took place in Patilyakura Pashchimpara Village under Jamalpur Union of the upazila at noon.The deceased was identified as Hossain Mia, 3, son of Samiul Islam, a resident of the same area.Locals and the deceased's family members said Hossain had been livening with his paternal grandmother in the village as his parents live in Dhaka for work purpose.However, Hossain Mia fell in a pond next to the house at noon while his grandparents were unaware of it.Later on, locals rescued him from the pond and rushed to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.Jamalpur Union Parishad (UP) Member Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.NARAYANGANJ: Two minor children drowned in the Meghna River while taking bath in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Adnan, 4, son of Khabir, and Abdullah, 4, son of Md Haque, residents of Bishnandi Purbapara Village at Bishnandi Union.It was learnt, the two boys drowned in the river while they were taking bath in Bishnandi area at about 12:30 pm.Later on, they were rescued and taken to the upazila health complex, where doctors declared them dead.Araihazar Upazila Health Complex Emergency Department Doctor Jahangir Sheikh confirmed it.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A two-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a ditch in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The deceased was identified as Shamim, son of Mohsin Ali, a resident of Pashchim Ramkhana Village under Nageshwari Upazila in the district.It was known that Shamim along with his parents came to visit the house of his maternal grandfather Saidul Islam in Uttar Anantapur Village under Kashipur Union of Fulbari Upazila on Sunday night.On Monday noon, Shamim fell in a ditch while he was playing on its bank.Later on, locals spotted his body floating on water and recovered it from the ditch in the afternoon.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Prankrishna Debnath confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.JAMALPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Baskshiganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The incident took place in Bhati Kalkihara Village under Merurchar Union of the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Moriyom Akter, 5, daughter of Babul Mia, a resident of Merurchar Village in the upazila.Quoting the deceased's family members, local UP Chairman Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman said Moriyom along with her grandmother went to the adjacent village to visit her aunt on Sunday afternoon.On Monday morning, the child slipped into a pond there while playing along with other children on its bank, and drowned there.Bakshiganj PS OC Md Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Iqramul Araf, 2, son of Aklas Uddin, a resident of Dhamshur Pashchimpara area under Mallickbari Union in the upazila.It was known that the child slipped into a pond next to their house while he was playing near its bank in the morning.Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.Bhaluka Model PS OC Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.BOGURA: Two children drowned in a pond while learning to swim in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The incident took place in Gabarpara Village under Baluahat Union of the upazila at about 2:30 pm.The deceased were identified as Rafia Sultana, 13, daughter of Ataul Haque, and Mostak Billah Jisan, 9, son of Zillur Rahman, residents of that village.According to local sources, Rafia's father Ataur Rahman has been living in Dhaka with his family for a long time. A few days back, they moved to that village permanently. Rafia was admitted to Baluahat High School in class seven.Rafia and her cousin brother Jisan were learning to swim in a pond next to their house at noon. At one stage, both of them drowned in the water of the pond.Later on, the family members recovered their bodies from the pond.Sonatala PS OC Saikat Hasan confirmed the incident.CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Tanisha Akter, 3, daughter of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Jaipur Purbajoar Village under Karerhat Union in the upazila.According to locals, the girl slipped into a pond next to their house while she was walking along its bank in the afternoon.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to a local hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.