Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:23 PM
Home Countryside

Vaccination campaign on cervical cancer at Kaliganj

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent


KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Oct 19: HPV vaccination programme was inaugurated in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday with the slogan of 'Take one dose of HPV vaccine; Prevent cervical cancer'.
Bangladesh Mohila Awami League President Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, inaugurated the vaccination programme as the chief guest at Deopara Meher Afroz Chumki Government Primary School under Kaliganj Municipality in the morning.
Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Umme Hafsa Nadia presided over the opening ceremony organized by Health and Family Planning Department in collaboration with Kaliganj Upazila administration.
Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Moazzem Hossain Palash, Kaliganj Municipality Mayor SM Rabin Hossain, Family Planning Officer Sanjida Ahmed, and Gazipur Zilla Parishad Member Md Delwar Hossain, among others, were also present there.
Kaliganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr SM Manjur-e-Elahi said that a total of 13,597 teenage girls will be vaccinated in the upazila as a pilot programme to prevent the deadly cervical cancer.




