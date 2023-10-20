Video
Home Countryside

11 get life term in murder, robbery case in Laxmipur

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent


LAXMIPUR, Oct 19: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced 11 men to life-term imprisonment for killing a man during robbery in Sadar Upazila in 2005.
Laxmipur District and Sessions Court Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The convicts are Hossain Patwari, Md Kawser, Abul Hossain, Choto Kamal, Belal Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Ripon Hossain, Kabir Hossain, Ismail Hossain, Alamgir Hossain and Abul Kalam Bahar.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.
According to the prosecution, on February 16 in 2005 the convicted dacoits shoot dead one Mokbul Ahmed during robbery at his house in Dakhin Gangashibpur Village under the     upazila.
Following the murder and robbery, the deceased's daughter filed a case with Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station accusing a few unnamed       people.
On December 29 in 2005, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing 14 people.
Testifying witnesses and evidences the court delivered the verdict in absence of most of the convicts.
The court also acquitted two persons as the allegations brought against them were not proven.
Another one died during hearing in the case, said Public Prosecutor Advocate Jasim Uddin.




