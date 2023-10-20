Video
Deplorable road causes public sufferings at Fulbari

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, kurigram, Oct 19: A road of about 4.5 kilometre (km) from Balarhat to Gourakmandal Abasan under Nawdanga Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district has been turned into death trap.

Despite its risky and deplorable condition, locals and vehicles are moving on it. Accidents are almost regular on the road.

A recent visit found the deplorable condition of the road. This is the only road for hundreds of students and thousands of people including BGB camp members, service holders of different offices, farmers and traders.

The road has developed puddles at different points. Its carpeting has been damaged.

A local quack Yakub Ali said, the road has been lying unfit for movement for the last one and a half  year. Taking life risk people are using it, he added.

Students Akhi Aktar and  Rony Mia said, the road has been turned into death trap. They demanded its repairing as early as  possible.

Auto-rickshaw drivers Golzar Hossain and Hobi Chandra Ray Sadhu said, besides over 300-400 battery-run auto-rickshaws, hundreds of van, trolley, microbus, small-big trucks, CNG-auto and motor cycles are moving on it every day.  Wrong-side accidents are taking place almost daily, they added.

 Head Teacher of Pachwimfulmati High School Azizar Rahman said, while moving on the broken road, all want to drive vehicles on its good part going wrongside. It is causing accidents, he added. He demanded rapid repairing of the road.    
 
Upazila LGED Executive Engineer Asif Iqbal Rajib said, already a tender has been invited. It is expected the road work will begin soon, he added.




