12th JS polls: Patuakhali-3 constituency

Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:22 PM
Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Our Correspondent

PATUAKHALI, Oct 19: As the 12th Jatiya Sangshad elections are likely to be held early January next year, a number of candidates both from ruling Awami League and the opposition parties including BNP are vying to get nomination to contest in Patuakhali-3 constituency.

This constituency comprising Galachipa and Dashmina upazila's and one pourashava has 2,98,497 voters.

Since country's independence, this constituency remained as a stronghold of Awami League. Only in 1986 Awami League lost this JS seat.

Apart from the current MP SM Shahjada Saju, at least six candidates are trying to get AL nomination. The list includes: District AL President Freedom Fighter Kazi Alamgir Hossain, A.S.M. Jawad Sujon, son of former MP Jahangir Hossain, and Advocate Fakhrul Islam Mukul. The list of AL candidates also includes journalist Kishore Kumar Sarkar, and former DG of BGB Lt. Gen Abu Hossain Azad.

From BNP, Hasan Mamun, member of party's Central Executive Committee, former MP Golam Mawla Roni and former DUCSU VP Nurul Haq Nuru are contesting for the BNP nomination.
While talking to this correspondent, MP SM Shahjada Saju, niece of former CEC K.M. Nurul Haq, said that "I have worked for the development of the constituency, so I believe I will get the nomination".

New face journalist Kishore Kumar Sarkar expects nomination from AL as he claims  he worked for the welfare of the people and development of the area.



