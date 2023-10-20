Video
Friday, 20 October, 2023
Home Countryside

Five electrocuted in 3 dists

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondents

Five people including two elderly men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Rajbari, Bagerhat and Jhenidah, in three days.
GOALANDA, RAJBARI: An elderly man and his nephew were electrocuted in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The incident took place in Nuru Mondalpara Village under Daulatdia Union of the upazila at around 2:30 pm.
The deceased were identified as Md Nuru Molla, 75, and his nephew Md Shamim Molla, 32, son of Anowar Molla. Both of them were residents of the aforesaid village.
According to local sources, Shamim came in contact with live electricity at noon when he went down to a ditch in the area to clean jute fibre. After seeing this, Nuru Molla rushed there to save his nephew and got electrocuted too.
Locals rescued them in critical condition and took to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Additional Superintendent of Police in Rajbari Md Ifthekharuzzaman confirmed the incident.
BAGERHAT: An elderly man was electrocuted in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The incident took place in Rajeshwar Village under Rayenda Union of the upazila at around 11 am.
The deceased was identified as Hafez Ajon, 60, son of late Rohen Akon, a resident of South Kodomtola Village under the upazila.
According to local sources, Akon came in contact with a live electric wire at around 11 am when he climbed up a tree to clean its branches. He died on the spot.
Being informed, Fires Service personnel recovered the body and handed it over to Sharankhola Police Station (PS).
Later on, the body was sent to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
 Md Iqram Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS, confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken after investigation.
JHENIDAH: Two workers were electrocuted in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Mohasin Ali, 30, son of late Gazi Rahman, a resident of Alampur Village under Maheshpur Upazila; and Azim Hossain, 27, son of Amzad Hossain of Baluhar Village under Kotchandpur Upazila in the district.
Quoting locals, Kotchandpur PS OC Syed Al Mamun said construction worker Mohasin and electrician Azim were working in the under construction house of one Saifullah Bablu in Benepara area in Kotchandpur Town in the morning. At one stage, they came in contact with live electricity, which left them critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed the duo to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Azim dead and referred Mohasin to Jashore General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, Mohasin was again referred to Dhaka from Jashore, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka, the OC added.




