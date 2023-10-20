Video
Math festival begins at Kaptai

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent


KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Oct 19: A three-day-long 'Math Festival and Math to Robotics' workshop was inaugurated in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The festival was inaugurated on Kaptai Shishu Niketan School premises at 11 am organized by Creative Science Society under the management of Banglar Math.
Bangladesh Army 10 RE Battalion Major Abdullah-Al-Rajon inaugurated the programme as the chief guest with Kaptai Shishu Niketan School head teacher Rehana Akter Rekha in the chair.
Bangalar Math co-founder Ahmed Shahriar, Bangladesh Flying Labs Mahmudul Islam Afridi, World Robot Olympiad volunteer coordinator Mob Jihad, Bangladesh Math Olympiad Committee academic member Majidur Rahman, CSS co-founder Omar Chalheen, co-coordinator Suranta Tanchangya, project manager Bayojid Hossain, Kaptai Press Club former president Kabir Hossain, among others, were also present there.




