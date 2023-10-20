BSF kills BD man in Panchagarh

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Oct 19: A Bangladeshi national was shot dead reportedly by the members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) in Islampur frontier area under Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Akkas Ali, 35, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Dhamnagach Village under Tironoihat Union in the upazila.Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials and locals said BSF troops opened fire on Rabiul when he entered the Indian territory illegally early Wednesday, leaving him dead on the spot.BGB-18 Panchagarh Camp Company Commander Lt Col Zubayed Hossain said Akkas was shot dead by the BSF men and the process of handing over the body to Bangladesh through a BGB-BSF flag meeting is going on.BGB has also sent a letter to BSF Battalion-81 Rangiarpota Camp protesting the killing, Zubayed Hossain added.