Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

BSF kills BD man in Panchagarh

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondent


TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Oct 19: A Bangladeshi national was shot dead reportedly by the members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) in Islampur frontier area under Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Akkas Ali, 35, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Dhamnagach Village under Tironoihat Union in the upazila.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials and locals said BSF troops opened fire on Rabiul when he entered the Indian territory illegally early Wednesday, leaving him dead on the spot.
BGB-18 Panchagarh Camp Company Commander Lt Col Zubayed Hossain said Akkas was shot dead by the BSF men and the process of handing over the body to Bangladesh through a BGB-BSF flag meeting is going on.
BGB has also sent a letter to BSF Battalion-81 Rangiarpota Camp protesting the killing, Zubayed Hossain added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Obituary
Nine minors drown in seven districts
Vaccination campaign on cervical cancer at Kaliganj
11 get life term in murder, robbery case in Laxmipur
Deplorable road causes public sufferings at Fulbari
12th JS polls: Patuakhali-3 constituency
Five electrocuted in 3 dists
Math festival begins at Kaptai


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft