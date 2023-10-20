Canal grabbed at Lohagarah

This allegation has been raised against a local influential.







This canal, known as Raja Khal, is located adjacent to 100-year old Deputy Bazar.



A recent visit found under-construction installations grabbing space of the 20-foot width canal. After completion of installations, water passing will be halted, causing sufferings to people of two villages. The canal belongs to Chunti Merikhil Road at Lohagarah.





Allegedly, Md Faridul Alam and others are raising these installations.





The canal has already lost its space due to construction of different shops. In response to protests by local people, Union Member Zafar Ahmed asked for stopping these.





But Md Faridul Alam said, he is raising installations following instructions from the land office.





"I am grabbing my own land. No government canal is grabbed," he added.





Chunti Union Chairman Joynul Abedin Janu said, "It is completely illegal to grab government canal by blocking water flow. Soon after hearing this information, I verbally asked them not to construct anything."





LOHAGARAH, CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19: Installations are being built in a canal in order to grab it in Lohagara Upazila of the district.A local teacher Asid Das said, "Nobody is speaking against the influential. If the canal gets grabbed, hundreds of people of two villages will be marooned."Lohagarah Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nazmul Layel confirmed this information. "I have heard this information. After inquiry legal measures will be taken."