Lavrov meets Kim, slams 'dangerous' US policy

SEOUL, Oct 19: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un on Thursday, after slamming US policy towards the nuclear-armed state as "dangerous".Lavrov hailed North Korea as a "close neighbour and long-time partner" in a meeting that lasted a little over an hour, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.The veteran envoy's two-day visit is expected to lay the groundwork for a trip to the country by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was invited by Kim last month at a high-profile summit in Russia's far east.Earlier in the day, Lavrov lashed out at what he termed a "dangerous" US policy towards North Korea while touting the "new, strategic level" of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang."Like our North Korean friends, we are seriously worried about the intensification of military activity of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the region and by Washington's policies," Lavrov told journalists, according to Russian news agencies."We oppose this unconstructive and dangerous line," he said, adding that the United States was placing "strategic infrastructure, including nuclear elements", in the region, without elaborating.In the face of a record-breaking series of weapons tests by Pyongyang this year, Seoul has moved to strengthen its security relationship with traditional ally the United States while entering a trilateral defence arrangement that also includes Japan.Seoul and Washington have staged joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets, while an American nuclear-armed submarine in July made a South Korean port call for the first time in decades.A B-52 bomber capable of carrying a nuclear payload currently sits at Cheongju airport, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Seoul, marking the first time one has landed in the country since at least 2000.Local media reports said this week that the bomber would take part in a joint aerial drill near the Korean peninsula on Sunday that would involve South Korea, the United States and Japan.But North Korea's relationship with Russia has also been tightening, Lavrov said Thursday."After the landmark summit... we can say confidently that relations have reached a qualitatively new, strategic level," Lavrov reportedly told North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at a meeting.Moscow is also keen to assist North Korea with its energy needs, a constant source of struggle for heavily sanctioned Pyongyang, he told Russian outlets. �AFP