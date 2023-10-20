Video
US State Dept official steps down over Biden's handling of Israel-Gaza war

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Oct 19:  Josh Paul, a director in the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, said the US-backed Gaza war would only result in further suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians.
In a note posted online on Wednesday, Paul said the Biden administration was repeating the same mistakes made by Washington for decades.
"The response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people," he wrote.
"I fear we are repeating the same mistakes we have made these past decades, and I decline to be a part of it for longer," he said, adding that the Biden administration's "blind support for one side" was leading to policy decisions that were "shortsighted, destructive, unjust and contradictory to the very values we publicly espouse".
"I knew it was not without its moral complexity and moral compromises, and I made myself a promise that I would stay for as long as I felt the harm I might do could be outweighed by the good I could do," wrote Paul who was involved in arms transfers to US allies for more than 11 years.
"I am leaving today because I believe that in our current course with regards to the continued - indeed, expanded and expedited - provision of lethal arms to Israel I have reached the end of that bargain," he said.
    � REUTERS




