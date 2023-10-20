Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Sharif ahead of return to country

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19: A Pakistan court granted bail Thursday to former prime minister and graft convict Nawaz Sharif, removing the threat of arrest when he returns to the country from self-imposed exile this weekend, his lawyer said.
After nearly four years in the United Kingdom, Sharif is hoping to lead his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party through elections scheduled for January 2024.
The court's decision allows him to return to his political heartland of Lahore on Saturday for a welcome home rally, while his primary opponent Imran Khan languishes in jail.
"It's a new beginning," PML-N chairman Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq told AFP. "His return is poised to be a momentous development."
Sharif's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz told AFP the Islamabad High Court granted him protective bail until October 24 meaning "he can not be arrested on his arrival" in Pakistan.
Sharif has been prime minister three times but was ousted in 2017 and given a lifetime disqualification from politics after being convicted of corruption.
He served less than a year of a seven-year sentence before getting permission to seek medical care in the United Kingdom, ignoring subsequent court orders to return during former prime minister Imran Khan's government.
Politicians in Pakistan are often tangled in legal proceedings that rights monitors say are orchestrated by the powerful military, which has ruled the country directly for more than half of its history and continues to enjoy immense power.
Nawaz's fortunes changed when his brother Shehbaz Sharif came to power last year and his government oversaw changes to the law, including limiting the disqualification of lawmakers from contesting elections to five years.
Sharif's return has likely been smoothed by a deal between the military establishment and his party to prevent significant legal hurdles, said analyst Zahid Hussain.
"There was some sort of arrangement with the military establishment, without that he wouldn't have decided to come back," he told AFP.
The caretaker government -- in place until elections -- has previously denied any such agreement.
The PML-N party, one of the two dynastic parties of the country that frequently swap power, is planning a massive rally through the streets of Lahore on Saturday.
The PML-N has touted Sharif as a safe pair of hands to steer a spiralling economy suffering from rampant inflation.
But analyst Hussain said "it's challenging to definitively determine whether his popularity remains intact".
"His foremost challenge lies in building party credibility, especially in light of the substantial support Imran Khan has garnered, primarily from the youth," he added.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Lavrov meets Kim, slams 'dangerous' US policy
US, UK urge citizens to leave Lebanon over border tensions
Netanyahu says Hamas attack was aimed at derailing peace
US State Dept official steps down over Biden's handling of Israel-Gaza war
Pakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Sharif ahead of return to country
UN puts Gaza humanitarian aid need at 100 trucks per day
Biden says Egypt to open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks
Russia moves closer to ditching landmark nuclear treaty


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft