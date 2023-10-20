Video
Biden says Egypt to open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Oct 19: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza to allow a first batch of around 20 humanitarian aid trucks through, US President Joe Biden said Wednesday.
"He agreed to... let up to 20 trucks through to begin with," Biden told reporters after calling Sisi from Air Force One while returning from a visit to Israel, where he was showing solidarity over the October 7 Hamas attacks.
The shipment would likely not cross until Friday, as the road at the crossing needed repairs, Biden said.
"They're going to patch the road. They have to fill in potholes to get these trucks through.  And that's going to occur -- they expect it'll take about eight hours tomorrow," he said.
The first 20 trucks will be a test of a system for distributing aid without allowing the Palestinian militant organization Hamas, which controls Gaza, to benefit, the US president said.
The United Nations is set to distribute aid on the Gaza side of the border.
"If Hamas confiscates it or doesn't let it get through or just confiscates it, then it's going to end, because we're not going to be sending any humanitarian aid to Hamas if they're going to be confiscating it. That's the commitment that I've made," Biden said.
He added that the 20 trucks represented a "first tranche," but "150 or something" trucks are waiting in total. Whether the rest are allowed to cross will depend on "how it goes."    �AFP




