Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:21 PM
Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman suffers knee injury

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BENGALURU, OCT 19: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was on Thursday ruled unavailable for World Cup selection until next week due to a knee injury, team management said.
The 34-year-old left-hander was dropped from the starting line-up after scoring just 12 in the opening win against the Netherlands and replaced by Abdullah Shafique.
"Zaman is being treated for a knee injury, he is expected to be available for selection next week," said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Zaman is the only Pakistan batsman to have scored a one-day international double hundred.
Meanwhile, middle-order batsman Agha Salman became the latest Pakistan player to be struck down with fever ahead of the game against Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.
Salman had yet to play in the World Cup.
Six players missed training on Tuesday, suffering from fever and flu after the team reached Bengaluru.
Pakistan beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their first two games at the World Cup but were defeated by arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.     �AFP



