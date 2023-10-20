Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Cummins hails Dutch ahead of Pakistan clash

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

Cummins hails Dutch ahead of Pakistan clash

Cummins hails Dutch ahead of Pakistan clash

BENGALURU, OCT 19: Australia skipper Pat Cummins thanked the Netherlands on Thursday for throwing the five-time champions a shock World Cup lifeline with their surprise victory over South Africa.
"Yeah, I mean it's good, I won't lie. I think it just evens all the teams out really," said Cummins.
The Dutch stunned South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
It was South Africa's first loss of the tournament and prevented them from taking their record to a perfect three wins in three.
Instead they are only two points ahead of Australia in what is expected to be a tight battle for the top four places which will decide the semi-final line-up.
"They played really well," added Cummins whose team face Pakistan on Friday before taking on the Netherlands in New Delhi next Wednesday.
"I think what we're seeing in this tournament is 10 really strong sides. It's not sides that are just making up numbers.
"They've all qualified and they're all here because they've earned their spot. There's no easy games. Everything's pretty full on."
On Friday, Australia renew their rivalry with Pakistan.
Australia defeated Sri Lanka last time out after starting the World Cup with two defeats to South Africa and India.
Pakistan, having seen off the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, then suffered a seven-wicket humbling by arch-rivals India.
"They (Pakistan) are a side that always seems to be right up there," said Cummins, whose team has defeated Pakistan in 16 of their last 20 meetings.
In conditions similar to India, however, Australia lost 2-1 in Pakistan last year.
"They are pretty well structured, some really good quick bowlers who can do some damage, some spin bowlers that can bowl 20 of their overs plus.
"And then they've got Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam's always good and a couple of other batsmen that have scored a lot in ODIs lately."
Cummins insisted that despite conceding opening stands of 108 against South Africa and 125 to Sri Lanka, he was not worried about his new-ball attack.
"At the moment, we look back at the last couple of games and haven't got the wickets, but there's probably been three chances in each of the first 10 overs that we couldn't get," he said.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman suffers knee injury
Benzema, French minister clash over 'Muslim Brotherhood' claim
Santner in 'tough challenge' to beat Vettori's New Zealand spin record
Cummins hails Dutch ahead of Pakistan clash
Stokes says he is ready to make England return
New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Walton Int'l FIDE Rating Chess kicks off tomorrow
National swimming concludes with supremacy of Bangladesh Navy


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft