Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:20 PM
Walton Int'l FIDE Rating Chess kicks off tomorrow

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Sports Reporter


The Walton International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament will inaugurate tomorrow (Saturday) at 10:00am though the games will begin on Tuesday at 4:00 pm at a hall-room in Green Road area in Dhaka.

The seven days long event will be held in seven-round Swiss-League system. Grandmasters, International Masters, FIDE Masters and rated chess players from Bangladesh and India will participate in the event. A cash prize of taka one lakh twenty thousand will be given to the winners.
The international FIDE rating tournament is organised by Manha's Castle under the patronage of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Plc and in collaboration with Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF).

In this regard a press-briefing held in the hall room of Bangladesh Chess Federation on Thursday. Sponsor Walton Hi-Tech Industries Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar, International Chess Arbiter Haroon Or Rashid, Manha's Castle General Secretary CM Sohel Chaudhary and ACP'B General Secretary CM Md Shawket Bin Osman Shaon briefed the media men there.




