National swimming concludes with supremacy of Bangladesh Navy

The Max Group 32nd National Swimming Diving and Water Polo competition concluded on Thursday with the domination of Bangladesh Navy with one more new national record was set on the last day (Thursday) held at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the city's Mirpur.Bangladesh navy topped the medal tally with 35 gold, 24 silver and 15 bronze medals while Bangladesh Army finished runners-up with eight gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze medals.Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan stand at third position in the table with one silver and nine bronze medal while Bangladesh Police finished fourth position with one bronze medal.In the Water polo competition, Bangladesh Army emerged champions and Bangladesh Navy bagged the second spot while Bangladesh Police finished third position.Meanwhile, one more national record was set on the last day with Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi set the new national record in the men's 100m back stroke with a time of 00:58.45 bettering his own previous mark of 00:59.83 which was set last year.Samiul Islam of Bangladesh Navy, who set the three new national records in the meet, was named the best male swimmer while Navy's Sonia Akter was named the best female swimmer in the meet.The new national record holders of the competition were given cash prize of Taka 5,000.Bangladesh Swimming Federation's (BSF) president and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes.BSF's senior vice president and Max Group chairman engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir was present as the special guest with BSF's general secretary MB Saif in the chair. �BSS