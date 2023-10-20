Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National swimming concludes with supremacy of Bangladesh Navy

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

The Max Group 32nd National Swimming Diving and Water Polo competition concluded on Thursday with the domination of Bangladesh Navy with one more new national record was set on the last day (Thursday) held at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the city's Mirpur.

Bangladesh navy topped the medal tally with 35 gold, 24 silver and 15 bronze medals while Bangladesh Army finished runners-up with eight gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan stand at third position in the table with one silver and nine bronze medal while Bangladesh Police finished fourth position with one bronze medal.

In the Water polo competition, Bangladesh Army emerged champions and Bangladesh Navy bagged the second spot while Bangladesh Police finished third position.

Meanwhile, one more national record was set on the last day with Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi set the new national record in the men's 100m back stroke with a time of 00:58.45 bettering his own previous mark of 00:59.83 which was set last year.

Samiul Islam of Bangladesh Navy, who set the three new national records in the meet, was named the best male swimmer while Navy's Sonia Akter was named the best female swimmer in the meet.

The new national record holders of the competition were given cash prize of Taka 5,000.

Bangladesh Swimming Federation's (BSF) president and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes.

BSF's senior vice president and Max Group chairman engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir was present as the special guest with BSF's general secretary MB Saif in the chair.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman suffers knee injury
Benzema, French minister clash over 'Muslim Brotherhood' claim
Santner in 'tough challenge' to beat Vettori's New Zealand spin record
Cummins hails Dutch ahead of Pakistan clash
Stokes says he is ready to make England return
New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Walton Int'l FIDE Rating Chess kicks off tomorrow
National swimming concludes with supremacy of Bangladesh Navy


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft