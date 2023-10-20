Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Indonesia endorses Saudi Arabia's 2034 WC bid

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

JAKARTA, OCT 19: Indonesia's football federation has said it supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup, ending the possibility of its own proposal to co-host the event with Australia.
Last week, Indonesian FA president Erick Thohir had said the country was in talks with Australia for a possible joint 2034 World Cup bid, despite the Asian confederation having declared its support for Saudi Arabia's candidacy.
But Thohir -- who also serves as a government minister and was formerly the owner of Serie A club Inter Milan -- said the country would now look to host the event after 2034.
"Indonesia supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034," Thohir said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Indonesia continues to prepare for its bid to host the FIFA World Cup after 2034, as well as other FIFA competitions," he added.
Indonesia's scrapped joint bid proposal with Australia could also have involved games in New Zealand, Malaysia, and Singapore, Thohir said last week.
Football Australia reiterated earlier this month that it was considering a bid for football's 2034 showpiece event but did not mention a co-host arrangement with Indonesia.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman suffers knee injury
Benzema, French minister clash over 'Muslim Brotherhood' claim
Santner in 'tough challenge' to beat Vettori's New Zealand spin record
Cummins hails Dutch ahead of Pakistan clash
Stokes says he is ready to make England return
New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Walton Int'l FIDE Rating Chess kicks off tomorrow
National swimming concludes with supremacy of Bangladesh Navy


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft