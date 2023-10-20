Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG see off Man Utd to qualify for Women's Champs League

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

PARIS, Oct 19: Paris Saint-Germain scuppered Manchester United's dreams of qualifying for a first Women's Champions League with a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
The hosts started brightly, following a 1-1 first-leg draw in the final qualifying round tie, when Tabitha Chawinga saw her effort cleared off the line by Maya Le Tissier in the 10th minute.
The breakthrough did not take long to come for the French league runners-up when Lieke Martens bent a shot beyond Mary Earps in the United goal to give PSG a one-goal lead.
The score remained the same until half-time with both sides looking their most dangerous on the counter.
Shortly after the break, Lisa Naalsund got the Reds back on terms through a 47th-minute strike.
Parity was short-lived, however, as Martens struck again one minute later to restore the Paris side's lead.
French international Sandy Baltimore sealed the match for PSG in the 57th minute when she chipped the ball over Earps for a 3-1 lead on the night. The visitors thought they had one back when Leah Galton headed in a cross, but the referee adjudged her to have fouled the PSG goalie.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman suffers knee injury
Benzema, French minister clash over 'Muslim Brotherhood' claim
Santner in 'tough challenge' to beat Vettori's New Zealand spin record
Cummins hails Dutch ahead of Pakistan clash
Stokes says he is ready to make England return
New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Walton Int'l FIDE Rating Chess kicks off tomorrow
National swimming concludes with supremacy of Bangladesh Navy


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft