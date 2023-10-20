PSG see off Man Utd to qualify for Women's Champs League

PARIS, Oct 19: Paris Saint-Germain scuppered Manchester United's dreams of qualifying for a first Women's Champions League with a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.The hosts started brightly, following a 1-1 first-leg draw in the final qualifying round tie, when Tabitha Chawinga saw her effort cleared off the line by Maya Le Tissier in the 10th minute.The breakthrough did not take long to come for the French league runners-up when Lieke Martens bent a shot beyond Mary Earps in the United goal to give PSG a one-goal lead.The score remained the same until half-time with both sides looking their most dangerous on the counter.Shortly after the break, Lisa Naalsund got the Reds back on terms through a 47th-minute strike.Parity was short-lived, however, as Martens struck again one minute later to restore the Paris side's lead.French international Sandy Baltimore sealed the match for PSG in the 57th minute when she chipped the ball over Earps for a 3-1 lead on the night. The visitors thought they had one back when Leah Galton headed in a cross, but the referee adjudged her to have fouled the PSG goalie. �AFP