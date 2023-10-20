We want women to be truly valued in society: Planning Minister

The Combatting Early Marriage in Bangladesh (CEMB) Project National Sharing Event-2023 was held at Radisson Blu Water Garden in the capital on Wednesday.With the support of Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and the international development organization Plan International Bangladesh, the project has been implementing various programs to prevent child marriage in all 41 districts of Bangladesh, including all upazilas of Jhalokathi district and three upazilas of Bhola district since June 2018 with the support of the local administration of the project.Planning Minister M.A. Mannan MP, was present as the chief guest at the event.In his speech he said, "We want women to be truly valued in society, and we have to help all the girl children and women who are left behind. Early marriage is a hindrance to the overall development of our country. The process of change is long, but the government and development organizations like Plan International must work together to eradicate the problem."Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Nicholls was present as special guest. Plan International Bangladesh's Director of Policy, Advocacy, Influence, and Campaigns Nishat Sultana welcomed the guests.Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh, Kabita Bose presided over the meeting and mentioned, "More support is needed to strengthen the Child Marriage Prevention Committee (CMPC) and implement the National Plan of Action (NPA). There is a need to create opportunities for safe access to digital platforms to prevent early marriage and empower adolescents. It has also become very important to mainstream the issue of gender equality in the school curriculum."In the event, the Senior Project Manager of Plan International Bangladesh, Tirtha Sarathi Sikder, highlighted the various aspects of this project, which will be completed this year. He informed the attendees about the significant contributions, results, and challenges of the project and also exchanged views and discussed. He pointed out that the project is actively working with 129,000 parents in the community under the leadership of 1,032 champion parents in Jhalokathi and Bhola districts.The project is working with Jhalokathi and Bhola through Resource Development Foundation (RDF) and Shushilan at the district level and NDP, YPSA, FIVDB, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Shushilan, RDRS, Rupantor, and Green Hill, the implementing agencies at the national level.