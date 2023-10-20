NBR to deduct surcharge during vehicle fitness registration

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) to deduct the newly imposed environment surcharges on motor vehicles with vehicle's fitness renewal fees or registration fees, according a NBR circular on October 13.The circular titled Income Tax notification said if a taxpayer already had a vehicle fitness certificate for multiple years from BRTA, s/he must deposit environmental surcharges with income tax returns to the joint commissioner of taxes.The environmental surcharge is not adjustable with any other taxes, it said. However, if a taxpayer has more than one vehicle, s/he will enjoy exemption of surcharge on one of the vehicles whose engine power is lower, it said.According to notification taxpayers having any savings or term deposit account on which tax has been deducted at source against interest of such investment must submit the proof documents attached with the income tax returns form in the financial year 2023-2024.Interest income on such savings investments, including national saving certificates (NSC), will be considered as income generated from financial resources, which was considered income from other sources in the previous financial year.So, taxpayers having tax-free income but having investments on savings or term deposit accounts are also bound to submit such proof documents with income tax returns as tax on such income is also considered as the minimum tax of a taxpayer, it said.If a taxpayer fails to submit such proof documents must pay an additional 50 per cent tax on actual tax liabilities of such interest income.The NBR has also made it mandatory for taxpayers to deposit their income tax liabilities through the electronic tax-payment system known as A-Challan system, the circular said.The NBR has amended the manner of payment of income taxes to promote cashless culture, it said. Earlier, taxpayers were required to pay taxes up to Tk 5 lakh through the electronic transfer system from financial year 2021-2022.Taxpayers who are submitting zero returns are facing difficulties as the NBR has made mandatory submission of proof documents with their returns.NBR officials said submissions of documents on tax deducted at source at income of interest were made mandatory in line with the new income tax act to reduce tax evasion.Investment on saving certificates, bank deposits, pension schemes or other recognised saving instruments will be considered as tax-free investments, but on interest income on such investments will be considered as the minimum tax for taxpayers, they said.