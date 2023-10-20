Monetary policy adjustment important to tackle Inflation: World Bank Chief

World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, Abdoulaye Seck emphasized the importance of monetary policy adjustments aimed at reducing inflation and maintaining monetary control in the long term to keep inflation down.He made the observation at an event on Thursday titled "Inclusive and Resilient Economic Growth in Bangladesh - the World Bank's Engagement," organized by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh in the city.The event was attended by business leaders including former AmCham presidents, members, economists, and members of other professionals. AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed presided over the event while Vice President Syed Mohammed Kamal moderated it.During address, Abdoulaye Sec praised Bangladesh's resilience and continued growth in the face of both local and international challenges and highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in funneling investments and achieving development.After recovery from Covid-19 Abdoulaye Sec said Bangladesh now needs swift and bold economic measures to combat inflation, achieve macroeconomic stability, alleviate pressure on external sector, and navigate the challenges of global economic slowdown.To promote job creation and economic diversity, he highlighted the significance of expanding exports and enhancing trade while acknowledging the limitations of Foreign Direct Investment. He emphasized the imperative for economic integration, inclusion, and the development of a skilled workforce.AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed said Bangladesh has showed substantial growth and resilience that it has exhibited over the past two decades.This growth has been driven by factors such as a demographic dividend, robust Readymade Garments (RMG) exports, remittances, and macroeconomic stability.To become an upper-middle-income country by 2031, the AmCham President called for an effective and coordinated monetary policy, improved governance, job creation, human capital development, infrastructure enhancement; conducive policy environment for private investment.