Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nasrul Hamid Tells Apef3 In Bangkok

BD wants to work with ESCAP countries for sustainable energy

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Special Correspondent

BD wants to work with ESCAP countries for sustainable energy

BD wants to work with ESCAP countries for sustainable energy

Bangladesh wants to work with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) member and associate member countries to establish a secure, sustainable and interconnected energy future for Asia and the Pacific region.

"Regional cooperation and strategic partnership could help us to achieve our common goal to meet up the challenges of energy sector, to face the challenges we need to comprehensive collective approach to address the issue in this region," Bangladesh State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.

He was addressing at the third Asian and Pacific Energy Forum (APEF3), co-hosted with the Ministry of Energy of Royal Thai Government, in Bangkok.

"The growing demand of energy is increasing day by day, this demand curve has also impede the pace of development as there is a gap between the energy demand and supply," the State Minister said.

"Only cooperation can address challenges of these days, regional and sub-regional cooperation is the only key to address the issue," he remarks.

Focusing on the energy transition and carbon emission issue, the State Minister said, "Bangladesh put extra emphasis on clean and green energy, at the same time its also established grid connectivity among the South East Asian countries through establishing a grid connectivity between its neighboring country India, Nepal and Bhutan is also going to be add into the cooperation folder soon," Nasrul Hamid said.

At the sideline of the meeting, State Minister Nasrul Hamid met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and also the Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

During the meeting, Nasrul Hamid discussed the progress achieved by the government of Bangladesh to attain the Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and clean energy) in the Asia-Pacific region and in implementing the Ministerial Declaration on Regional Cooperation for Energy Transition towards Sustainable and Resilient Societies in Asia and the Pacific.

United Nations (UN) Under Secretary General and UNESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana presided over the forum while Thailand Deputy Prime Minister as well as Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, and ministers and representatives from ESCAP member countries also spoke at the function.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


We want women to be truly valued in society: Planning Minister
NBR to deduct surcharge during vehicle fitness registration
Monetary policy adjustment important to tackle Inflation: World Bank Chief
BD wants to work with ESCAP countries for sustainable energy
Stocks extend gaining streak on buying
IMF likely to approve 2nd tranche of $681m loan by December
ICAB inks MoU with DSE on DVS
Teenage Maleka holds charges of GP on Int'l Day of Girl


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft