BD wants to work with ESCAP countries for sustainable energy

Bangladesh wants to work with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) member and associate member countries to establish a secure, sustainable and interconnected energy future for Asia and the Pacific region."Regional cooperation and strategic partnership could help us to achieve our common goal to meet up the challenges of energy sector, to face the challenges we need to comprehensive collective approach to address the issue in this region," Bangladesh State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.He was addressing at the third Asian and Pacific Energy Forum (APEF3), co-hosted with the Ministry of Energy of Royal Thai Government, in Bangkok."The growing demand of energy is increasing day by day, this demand curve has also impede the pace of development as there is a gap between the energy demand and supply," the State Minister said."Only cooperation can address challenges of these days, regional and sub-regional cooperation is the only key to address the issue," he remarks.Focusing on the energy transition and carbon emission issue, the State Minister said, "Bangladesh put extra emphasis on clean and green energy, at the same time its also established grid connectivity among the South East Asian countries through establishing a grid connectivity between its neighboring country India, Nepal and Bhutan is also going to be add into the cooperation folder soon," Nasrul Hamid said.At the sideline of the meeting, State Minister Nasrul Hamid met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and also the Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.During the meeting, Nasrul Hamid discussed the progress achieved by the government of Bangladesh to attain the Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and clean energy) in the Asia-Pacific region and in implementing the Ministerial Declaration on Regional Cooperation for Energy Transition towards Sustainable and Resilient Societies in Asia and the Pacific.United Nations (UN) Under Secretary General and UNESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana presided over the forum while Thailand Deputy Prime Minister as well as Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, and ministers and representatives from ESCAP member countries also spoke at the function.