Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:19 PM
Home Business

Stocks extend gaining streak on buying

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) extended gains on Thursday as investors picked up prospective shares pulling up indices further.

At the close of the trading DSE's main index DSEX rose by 10.50 points to 6,289. The DSES Shariah index also rose by 1.16 points to 1,363 and DS-30 index increased by 1.21 points to 2,140.

According to DSE data, 8 crore 78 lakh 69 thousand 223 shares, mutual funds and bonds of 307 institutions changed hands on DSE on Thursday increasing the transaction to Tk 554.91 crore from Tk 512.21 crore, the transactions of Wednesday.

On this day, the share price of 75 companies in DSE decreased, 76 companies decreased and the share pieces of 156 companies remains unchanged.

The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Sonali Paper, Sea Pearl Beach, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh, Gemini Sea Food, Emerald Well, Libra Infusion, Eastern Insurance, Fu-Wang Food, Union Insurance and Khan Brothers PP.

Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund, Standard Insurance, United Insurance, Emerald Well, Asia Pacific J Insurance, Nittle Insurance, Crystal Insurance, Eastern Insurance, Argon Denims and Beach Hatchery.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Apex Footwear, Imam Button, Central Pharma, CAPMIBBL Mr. Fah, Intake Ltd., Khulna Printing, Daffodil Computer, Ambi Pharma, GQ Ballpen and JMI Hospital.

At the CSE, its main index increased by 5.38 points to 18,585. Shares and units of 151 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 52, decreased for 40 and remained unchanged for 59. At the end of the day, shares worth Tk 16.47 crore were traded against Tk 4.13 crore worth of shares traded on Wednesday.




