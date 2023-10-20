Video
IMF likely to approve 2nd tranche of $681m loan by December

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

The final discussions between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bangladesh Bank officials on Thursday in Dhaka has led to the finalization of the terms for the release of the second tranche of IMF loan totaling $681 million by December this year.

This optimism was disclosed by Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Majibul Haque at a press conference on Thursday at Bangladesh Bank.

Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder headed the Bangladeshi delegation on Thursday meeting while Mission Chief Rahul Anand led the 13-member IMF delegation during their negotiations.

Notably, these discussions come after a visit by an IMF's review mission to Bangladesh earlier this month to assess the utilization of the initial loan installment, which amounted to $47.62 million and was disbursed in February.

Majibul Haque revealed that while Bangladesh had met the majority of the IMF's conditions for the second installment, two specific conditions remained unfulfilled.

These unmet criteria included maintaining a net reserve of $25.3 billion until September and achieving revenue collection targets. He clarified that they had provided explanations to the IMF regarding these conditions, which appeared to have satisfied them.

The BB's Executive Director emphasized that an IMF board meeting is scheduled for December 11, where they hope to receive approval for the second installment.

The conditions imposed by IMF on the loan agreement aim to align Bangladesh's economic policies with international standards. These conditions include the market-oriented exchange rate for foreign currency and removal of the 9 percent interest rate limit on bank loans.

It also includes increased transparency in disclosing risk-based assets of bank loans, and the adoption of the IMF's BPM6 method for reserves accounting. Additionally, the conditions address concerns such as reducing defaulted loans in the banking sector, fostering stock market development, and implementing various financial and policy reforms.

As Bangladesh awaits the December IMF board meeting, the nation remains focused on fulfilling the outstanding conditions to secure the second installment, which will significantly contribute to the country's financial stability and economic development, Majibul Haque said.




