ICAB inks MoU with DSE on DVS

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) for getting access in the Documents Verification System (DVS).ICAB President Md Moniruzzaman and Chief Regulatory Officer, DSE, Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations on Tuesday.ICAB Council Member Mohammed Forkan Uddin, Chief Executive Officer Shubhashish Bose, Senior Deputy Director (Head of IT) Mohammad Deloar Hossain along with senior officials were present on the occasion.Under this MoU, DSE will get access to DVS for verifying the authenticity of audited financial statements of different entities. �BSS