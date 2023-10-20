Teenage Maleka holds charges of GP on Int'l Day of Girl

In a celebration of the immense potential and power of girls worldwide, Grameenphone (GP), leading telecommunications services provider in the country, proudly collaborated with their global sustainability partner, Plan International Bangladesh, for the International Day of the Girl Child.The initiative aimed to empower and inspire young girls by giving them a unique opportunity to step into leadership roles and gain insights into various industries, says a press release.As part of this inspirational campaign, Maleka, a talented 17-year-old girl from the outskirts of Dhaka, had the opportunity to symbolically take over GP CEO's position at GP's head office, GPHouse. Maleka stepped into the shoes of Yasir Azman, the Chief Executive Officer of GP, for a day, symbolizing the potential and aspirations of young girls in Bangladesh.During the event, Maleka was welcomed by Yasir Azman and integrated into GP's Senior Leadership Team. She was given an exclusive opportunity to delve into the telecommunications industry, gain insights into how GP operates as a business leader in technology, and meet with Sayeda Tahya Hossain, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), GP to get tips on career growth.On this occasion Yasir Azman said, "It was great to participate in the Girls Takeover programme with support from our partner Plan International. We believe that gender should never be a barrier to success, and we're keen to create awareness, positivity, and help break down barriers so that women can move forward and take up leadership roles in different capacities."Maleka , enthralled at the GP cockpit, said: "This takeover experience has boosted up my level of confidence and knowledge extensively. I will share my experience and learning with the girls of my community to have higher aspirations to reach for leading platforms in the society. I am immensely glad and honored to be a part of this incredible moment that Plan International and Grameenphone made true with this joint initiative. We must have faith that we have the potential to lead, innovate, and create positive change in our world."Nishath Sultana, Director - Policy, Advocacy, Influencing and Campaign, Plan Internation Bangladesh (PIB), said: "Through Girls Takeover, we empower the leaders of tomorrow, and together, we're rewriting the future. Let's support and amplify their voices, because when girls lead, the world flourishes. Let's celebrate the limitless potential of every girl, and work together to create a world where they can thrive, lead, and inspire."Since its establishment, GP has taken significant steps towards women empowerment in Bangladesh through various innovative solutions. The commitment extends to their internal workforce as well, where the organization has made impressive strides in achieving gender balance.