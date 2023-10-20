Rancon brings next-generation sports sedan MG 5

Rancon British Motors Ltd, Bangladesh, proudly announces the launch of the next-generation sports sedan, MG 5. The grand unveiling took place at their Flagship Showroom in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Present at the gala event were esteemed personalities including Farhana Karim, Managing Director - Rancon Holdings Limited, Muhammad Mostafizur Rashid Bhuiyan, Executive Director - Rancon British Motors Limited, and Hussain Mashnoor Chowdhury, CEO of Rancon British Motors Limited, accompanied by other senior officials of Rancon.Available in two variants - turbo and non-turbo, with prices starting from BDT 39 lacs and BDT 36 lacs respectively, the MG 5 is now ready for test drives and purchases at all Rancon British Motors Limited outlets."The MG 5 is one of the most exciting sedans around. Whether for use or cruise, you can be confident that the vehicle is always looking to do more to excite," stated the Executive Director of Rancon British Motors Limited during the ceremony.The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design. Narrow headlights elegantly frame the Digital Flame grille, presenting a wide stance that exudes confidence. Its silhouette, reminiscent of a fastback, combines style and aerodynamics. The vehicle's flowing body lines create a visually stunning masterpiece, harmonizing high-end aesthetics, aerodynamic efficiency, and a touch of nostalgia.The bold and charismatic looks of the MG 5 are defined by a flowing roofline and sharp edges, capturing the attention of passersby. The ample dimensions ensure a strong presence, complemented by sporty features like tail lights, LED daytime running lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. An electric sunroof enhances the sense of space. MG 5 comes with color choices including Red, Blue, White, Yellow, and Grey.