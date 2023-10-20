ICB observes Sheikh Russel Day

18th October, 2023, on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) celebrates "Sheikh Russel Day" by paying tribute at the Banani graveyard seeking for peace of the martyr's soul.

Later on, Tributes were paid to the image of Sheikh Russel at the head office of ICB which was followed by a virtual discussion about Sheikh Russel organized by the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director, the Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries, General Managers along with other employees of ICB were present at the programme.



