Made in Bangladesh Hyundai TUCSON now at Tk 53.5 lakh

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Desk

Made in Bangladesh Hyundai TUCSON now at Tk 53.5 lakh

Fair Technology, the authorised manufacturer and distributor of Hyundai is now offer in the all-new Hyundai TUCSON- Made in Bangladesh at Tk 53.5 lakh.
Director and CEO of Fair Technology Ltd Mutassim Daiaan, in a press conference on Monday, announced the price of TUCSON, according to a press release.
"Even as the market is experiencing an inflationary trend, we are reducing the price of TUCSON to more than 10 lac taka. This move not only reflects Hyundai's strong commitment to local manufacturing but also cares for the customer, who will be greatly encouraged to buy the popular SUV," said Mutassim.
He highlighted the company's ethos of "More Promise" for every Hyundai Tucson customer. The SUV now comes with an enhanced package, offering a 1.6-litre turbo engine, with  5-year warranty/100,000 km, and 10 free services within the same period, it said.
Additionally, buyers can avail themselves of an assured buyback facility of up to 70 percent within three years or 40 thousand kilometers, it added.
Fair Group Head of Communication Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Marketing J M Taslim Kabir, Fair Technology Head of Sales Abu Naser Mahmud, Manager-Sales Operations Ataur Rahman, and Product Manager Rubaiat Uddin were present at the press conference.
To further advance the automobile sector of Bangladesh, Fair Technology of Fair Group has established Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park, Kaliakoir, Gazipur. With seven showrooms and three service centers positioned in Dhaka and Chattogram, Fair Technology is providing world-class after-sales service to the buyers of various models of Hyundai cars, which is in the process of expanding many more, the release also said.




