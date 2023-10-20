Video
Berger showcases wood coating products at furniture fair

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

Berger Paints, the country's top paint brand, participates in the 18th National Furniture Fair at the International Convention Center Bashundhara.
The Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association has organized this five-day ongoing event inaugurated on Tuesday, October 17. To be concluded on Saturday, October, the fair  open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
During the fair, visitors can enjoy a 50% discount on supervision charges for Berger Paints FurniCare Service, which offers painting and repainting services for wooden or board-made furniture. Anyone can avail of the offer from the Berger Paints' stall at the fair or through their Facebook page.
This service rejuvenates old furniture and provides water-resistant, durable, and stain-free paint, with a choice of over 70 shades in matte or glossy finishes, says a press release.
Berger Paints has been providing paint solutions for all kinds of wood and board furniture types through their Innova brand for several years. In addition to domestic applications, these paints are also finding their way into numerous furniture manufacturing factories. As consumer preferences in home furniture change, Berger Paints is preparing to launch new products to meet evolving demands.
Visitors come to the fair to seize the lucrative discounts offered at the Berger Paints stall and gain insights into their innovative wood coating solution. They can learn about the correct application techniques that ensure optimal results. There is no entry fee for fair visitors.



