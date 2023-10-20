Samsung gives exciting cashback on smartphones

Samsung has introduced an array of exciting offers on their flagship S Series smartphones, with irresistible cashback deals of up to BDT 28,000.

These incredible devices can now be purchased at steal prices! The offers will continue till stocks last, says a press release.

As part of this campaign, customers can purchase the much-loved Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with a cashback of BDT 10,000, costing only BDT 79,999. Galaxy S22 Ultra is up for a massive cashback of BDT 28,000, priced at only BDT 159,999, and Galaxy S22+ brings a cashback of BDT 19,000, priced at only 129,999. Hence, Samsung customers can now enjoy all the perks of these grand devices at an absolute bargain.



