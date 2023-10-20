Fresh Tissue holds session on breast cancer, menses

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI)'s flagship brand Fresh Tissue has taken a joint initiative with Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin to conduct a special initiative in Kankapait Union, Chauddagram, Comilla recently, says a press release.A daylong workshop has been organized at Al-Haj Noor Mia Degree College to spread awareness on Breast Cancer and Menstrual Hygiene amongst the 600 female students.The activities also included different engagement games and free sanitary napkin distribution for the participating female students. The female students wore the special 'Pink Day' T-shirt while attending these activities.MGI Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, special guest Sameera Rahman, Kankapait Union Parishad Chairman Md. Jafar Iqbal, Al-Haj Noor Mia Degree College Principal Shahnaz Akhter Lovely, MGI Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, and GM (Sales) Md. Yeasin Mollah gave out their individual speeches in the program held in Al-Haj Noor Mia Degree College. Other high officials from MGI and the distinguished guests from the locality were also present in this programme.The top 15 students from the school and college were given a medal and certificate and 'Fresh' products in the programme. The speakers stated that Fresh Tissue and Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin will continue the initiatives on spreading Breast Cancer and Menstrual Hygiene awareness in the future.Fresh Tissue has been conducting different initiatives regarding Breast Cancer awareness for years now.As a part of its 'Fresh Bangladesh' campaign, the brand has conducted a caravan-based nationwide breast screening activity from International Women's Day on March 08, 2022 and observed October 17 as 'Pink Day' during the Breast Cancer Awareness month last year.Also, after introducing Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin to the market this year, the brand has been conducting different initiatives to spread menstrual hygiene awareness. These activities include conducting workshops and free napkin distribution for the female school-college students.