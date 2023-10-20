Video
Xiaomi launches new smartphones ahead of Puja

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

Renowned global technology brand, Xiaomi launched its new smartphones Redmi 12C and Redmi A2+ just ahead of Durga Puja in Bangladesh. Having new things in any occasion enhances the joy of the celebration as always, says a Xiaomi press release.
After the discount, Xiaomi's new smartphone Redmi 12C is now available in 4GB+64GB at Tk 11,999, 4GB+128GB at Tk 12,999 and 6GB+128GB at Tk 13,999. The Redmi 12 promises Xiaomi users and fans a robust performance, with a MediaTek G85 processor and a 6.71-inch HD+ Display.
In addition, Xiaomi introduced another exciting smartphone, the Redmi A2+, available in two variants. This phone is designed to cater to a wide range of consumers, offering affordability. Purchasers can choose between the 3GB+64GB model for Tk 9,999 and the 4GB+64GB model for Tk 10,999.
All these exciting Xiaomi gadgets are currently available for purchase in Bangladesh at authorized Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores, and other retail channels.



