Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ISA backing BD in executing 10-year solar roadmap

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

GURUGRAM, Oct 19: International Solar Association (ISA) is supporting Bangladesh for developing a ten-year solar roadmap for transition to renewable energy.
"We are engaging in the solar roadmap project as consultant. It is a comprehensive document. We are assessing all the scenarios for wider solar reach," Remesh Kumar, chief of programme and project implementation cluster at ISA, told a meeting with Bangladesh media delegates on Tuesday.
Bangladeshi journalists visited the ISA secretariat at National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) campus in Gurugram, Haryana of India.
ISA Chief of Operations, Joshua Wycliffe gave the welcome address on behalf of Director General Ajay Mathur.
In his speech, Wycliffe said the International Solar Alliance and Bangladesh have been working closely to promote solar power as a solution towards the fight against climate change.
"Bangladesh has been among the earliest supporters of the ISA, having joined as a member country in 2016, and is now a vice-president country for the Asia and Pacific Region for a tenure of two years," he said.
Bangladesh and Tuvalu are now presiding over the ISA regional committee for Asia Pacific Region.
During the fifth meeting of the committee, Bangladeshi State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid lauded the role of ISA in the clean energy transition by deploying solar solutions.
"The ISA has nine comprehensive programs that cover a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, health, transportation, storage, green hydrogen and more. All aimed at harnessing the potential of solar power," he said in an ISA press release.
In the media release, ISA Director General Dr Ajay Mathur said that Bangladesh has significantly promoted solar energy applications, particularly on rooftops.
"We are strengthening our collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh to extend assistance through various programmes on solar adoption and building collaborative efforts towards achieving sustainable energy goals," he said.
Mathur hoped to build institutional capacities, mobilize investment and scale up solar adoption.
In collaboration with ISA, Bangladesh is working to create a pipeline of bankable solar projects and attract investments.
The partnership has committed to accelerate the journey towards access to energy, climate change and the Paris Agreement.
India and France conceived the ISA as a joint effort to mobilize efforts against climate change by deploying solar energy solutions.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then French President Francois Hollande jointly launched ISA at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris on 30 November 2015. ISA has been promoting solar power as means for a sustainable transition to a carbon-neutral future.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


We want women to be truly valued in society: Planning Minister
NBR to deduct surcharge during vehicle fitness registration
Monetary policy adjustment important to tackle Inflation: World Bank Chief
BD wants to work with ESCAP countries for sustainable energy
Stocks extend gaining streak on buying
IMF likely to approve 2nd tranche of $681m loan by December
ICAB inks MoU with DSE on DVS
Teenage Maleka holds charges of GP on Int'l Day of Girl


Latest News
Egypt to 'clear path for Gaza aid'
Australia on top giving no chance to Pakistani bowlers
Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out
Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo: Russian PM
Carthage film festival cancelled in solidarity with Palestinians
Moral decision: Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war
Quader asks AL leaders, activists to guard puja mandaps
Human chain formed to protect field in Ashulia
Weather may remain dry over country
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Most Read News
Contempt of court: Order on seven pro-BNP lawyers on Nov 15
Niko graft: Court summons two foreign witnesses
SC hearing on two petitions against Jamaat Nov 6
GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers
Bangladesh announces one-day national mourning
Bangladesh suffer 7-wicket defeat against India
Japanese delegation meets DNCC Mayor
Bangladeshi shot dead by robbers in South Africa
Digital economy key to making ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], advertise[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft