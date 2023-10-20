Innovative agro-input initiative launched in char region

Swisscontact, a globally recognized non-governmental organization, is driving change in Bangladesh's char region with an innovative agro-input initiative.The event, "Unveiling Potential in the Char: Agro Input Opportunities," held on Wednesday, at Radisson Blu Water Garden, Dhaka, witnessed a convergence of expertise and vision.At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative is the "Making Markets Work for the Chars (M4C)" project, a joint endeavor mandated by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Department of the Government of Bangladesh.This project has successfully impacted 145,000 char households in northern Bangladesh, with ongoing efforts scheduled until June 2024.The M4C project's unyielding focus on the crop sector aims to address key challenges within the agro-input market. It seeks to revolutionize access to critical resources such as high-quality seeds, precisely balanced fertilizers, and effective crop protection products.By facilitating access to reliable and climate-resilient agro-inputs, M4C empowers char communities to thrive despite environmental uncertainties.MD Anwar Faruque, Former Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh & Advisor, Bangladesh Seed Association said, "Initiatives like 'Unveiling Potential in the Char: Agro Input Opportunities' are pivotal for our agricultural sector's growth. By unlocking the potential of the char region and focusing on agro inputs, we can create a more resilient and prosperous future for our farmers."Md. Khurshid Iqbal Rezvi, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogura said, "I am delighted to see the enthusiasm and commitment of all stakeholders towards the development of the char region. The key takeaways from today's discussions will guide our future plans, fostering sustainable development and enhancing the lives of char dwellers."Mujibul (Cezanne) Hasan, Country Director of Swisscontact Bangladesh, emphasized the importance of this initiative, "This is a platform to share invaluable insights, showcase the vast potential of agro input products, and strengthen connections between M4C, private sector agro input companies, and associations."The key takeaways of the event are enhanced understanding of the agro-input market potential in the char region, opportunities for agro input companies to explore expansion in the char region, strengthened connections between M4C, private sector agro input companies, and associations, and increased awareness of climate-resilient agro-input products.