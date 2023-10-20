Video
Friday, 20 October, 2023, 5:17 PM
Home Business

Dengue patients get over Tk 3cr insurance claims

Published : Friday, 20 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Customers of MetLife Bangladesh received over 3 crore taka as insurance claims in 2023 exclusively for dengue related medical expenses.
This financial assistance has provided substantial relief to the recipients, aiding their recovery, and ensuring they can manage hospital expenses without any burdens. Over 1,000 customers have received this claims amount, says a press release.
To aid customers, MetLife Bangladesh has also recently launched a fast-track claims settlement services for dengue related claims. Customers can now get notified about their claim's decision within just 3 hours of applying and then subsequently receive their claims faster than usual.
MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "Dengue is a disease that is not only brings physical and mental trauma but also results in financial stress at times for the patient and their family. We want to stand by our customers during their difficult times and help them in their path to recovery. It is important to raise awareness that insurance can provide financial protection for serious diseases like dengue."



