NRBC Bank re-appoints three Independent Directors

Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd.), Freedom Fighter Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon have been reappointed as Independent Directors of NRBC Bank PLC for another three years.They have been reappointed with the approval of Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), says a press release.Abu Esrar served Bangladesh Air Force for almost 40 years. During his illustrious career in BAF, he ranked the highest in Bangladesh Air Force as Chief of Air Staff.Freedom Fighter Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan was the Inspector General of Registration of Bangladesh. He also served as District and Session Judge.Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon is a renowned Faculty Member of the Department of Banking and Insurance, University of Dhaka. He is a specialist in Multinational Financial Management, Risk Management in Commercial Banking and Financial Institution, Investment Analysis and Modern Portfolio Management.